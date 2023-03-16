Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Plant-based butchery wants to crack Australian market

Plant-based butchery wants to crack Australian market
(Image: Supplied)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 16 Mar 2023
Flip Grater is the fifth-generation butcher in her family – but the meats she makes look a little different from the meat her predecessors worked with.The food entrepreneur started Grater Goods, a plant-based deli based in Christchurch, in 2018, having spent 20 years looking for plant-based deli items that would pair just as well with a glass of wine in the evening as they would as a midday snack.She couldn’t find it and decided, alongside her French chef husband Youssef Iskrane, to create a range herself.The company name is a nod t...
Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer
Finance

Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer

The original $1.34 per share offer was knocked back by minority shareholders.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Primary Sector

Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins

Net profit was $546 million in the six months to Jan 31 and Fonterra doubled its interim dividend.

Rebecca Howard 9:25am
Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 16, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 16, 2023

More Retail

Briscoe to add two warehouses for online sales
Retail

Briscoe to add two warehouses for online sales

Briscoe Group doesn't want the fulfilment of online orders to affect its stores.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result
Retail

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 15 Mar 2023
Food price inflation at highest level since 1989
Retail

Food price inflation at highest level since 1989

February heralded one of the most dramatic increases in food prices on record. 

Staff reporters 13 Mar 2023
Liquidators of Regus-owned Bizdojo claw back $200k
Finance

Liquidators of Regus-owned Bizdojo claw back $200k

The company was moved into liquidation in August last year.

Riley Kennedy 13 Mar 2023