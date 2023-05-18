Menu
‘Robust, resilient and adaptable’: Briscoe tells shareholders not to sweat it

Rod Duke said protecting the company’s 633 basis points was of the utmost importance. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Thu, 18 May 2023
Briscoe Group is confident that while it's a hard retail environment to crack, Briscoe has what it takes to charm consumers and get the goods – while filling up shareholders' pockets.The retail giant, which runs the Briscoe’s homewares chain and the Rebel Sport chain, assured shareholders at its annual meeting that the firm was planning to pull out all the stops.Chair Dame Rosanne Meo opened the meeting by telling shareholders that Briscoe’s business model – and just about every aspect of its operations – h...
MediaWorks interim CEO to leave in August, CFO resigns
Media

MediaWorks interim CEO to leave in August, CFO resigns

The radio and out-of-home advertising group has experienced upheaval in recent months.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Policy

Aussie threat to game developers blunted

NZ game developers are getting a 20% rebate, worth up to $3m a year.

Jem Traylen 2:10pm
Aussie threat to game developers blunted
Policy

ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned

The regulators' litigation funds were a surprising reprioritisation.

Paul McBeth 2:10pm
ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned

