Saviour swoops in to pay Supie staff

The Supie team in better days. (Image: Supie)
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
An anonymous donor has swooped in with a substantial cash offering to ensure employees of failed online grocer Supie can be paid.Despite the hype courted by its founder, Sarah Balle, that it would disrupt the $22 billion grocery industry and provide much-needed competition, Supie crumbled quickly in the past week after an investor meant to underwrite a capital raise pulled out.Administrators Richard Nacey and Stephen White of PwC New Zealand were appointed on Monday, with the business owing $3 million to creditors. They had to tell the 120 empl...
