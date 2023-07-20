Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Second-half sales edge down for Michael Hill

Second-half sales edge down for Michael Hill
Michael Hill's chief executive Daniel Bracken said he was pleased with the full-year sales growth. (Image: Michael Hill)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
Group sales edged down for Michael Hill International Limited in the second half of its 2023 financial year, but its acquisition of Australian jewellery and watch retailer Bevilles has been “smooth”.In a trading update on Thursday, the dual-listed jeweller said earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) for its full-year results for the 53 weeks ended June 26 will be between A$56 million (NZ$60.5m) and A$59m.Group sales are up 6% from the 2022 financial period but second-half sales are down 0.8% from the previous second hal...
AI is changing news publishing, not journalism
Technology Self-promotion

AI is changing news publishing, not journalism

BusinessDesk has begun integrating AI into its news production.

Ben Moore 3:00pm
Property

Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects

The site is home to what’s believed to be NZ’s largest building refurbishment.

Staff reporters 10:55am
Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 20, 2023