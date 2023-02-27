Shine bright like a diamond: Michael Hill sees record revenue

Michael Hill has invested in security to reduce the risk of ram raids on its stores. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Although Michael Hill had to shut down more than 20 stores and lost thousands of trading days worldwide since the pandemic, the retail jeweller isn’t letting that tarnish its finances.Michael Hill today released its financial results for the six months ended Jan 1, with earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) at A$54.5 million (N$59.5m), up 6% from the previous comparable period.Put a ring on itThe jeweller's revenue rocketed up to a new record and beat its previous best first half in the 2020 financial year by almost A$30m.The revenu...