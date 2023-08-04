Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Subway's US$10 billion price tag is tough to swallow

Subway's US$10 billion price tag is tough to swallow
(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Fri, 04 Aug 2023
By Leticia Miranda At a time when the value of an increasing number of United States companies are exceeding the once unthinkable US$1 trillion (NZ$1.6t) mark, it feels odd to ask whether businesses can be too big to be profitable. And yet that’s the very question sandwich chain Subway Restaurants is asking itself right now – and it may not like the answer.Although its distinctive green and yellow signs have become a fixture of American fast casual dining, the closely-held Milford, Connecticut -based franchise has yet to f...
Happy Valley: administrators recommend liquidation for wannabe milk processor
Finance

Happy Valley: administrators recommend liquidation for wannabe milk processor

If two recent expressions of interest are viable, the vote may be adjourned.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Finance

Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price

The midpoint is now 12% lower.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 04, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 04, 2023

More Retail

Worldline data shows four months of ‘slow spending growth’
Retail

Worldline data shows four months of ‘slow spending growth’

Despite a slight bump from the Matariki public holiday.

Staff reporters 02 Aug 2023
Consumers wary of big spending
Retail

Consumers wary of big spending

Consumers are "cooling their jets”, says ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.

Staff reporters 28 Jul 2023
Hart family's Walter & Wild sells essence of Hansells brand
Primary Sector

Hart family's Walter & Wild sells essence of Hansells brand

The Hart family's Walter & Wild paid $15m for the Hansells brand.

Staff reporters 25 Jul 2023
Countdown pharmacy case could render 308 pharmacy licences invalid
Retail

Countdown pharmacy case could render 308 pharmacy licences invalid

Countdown pharmacies can stay open until the appeal over their licences is resolved.

Greg Hurrell 21 Jul 2023