Supie creditors vote for liquidation

Supie is now in liquidation. (Image: Supie)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Creditors of failed online grocery business Supie voted in favour of liquidation at a watershed meeting today. BusinessDesk counted 14 people in two meetings held today about the company, despite 100 chairs being laid out at PwC’s Auckland central office this afternoon. Seven creditors with debts valued at $39,671 voted in favour of Supie Limited’s liquidation, with one creditor abstaining. Initial estimates by PwC when the company was in administration put total debts at about $3m. When asked why so few creditor...
NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,197.66, up 46.36 points or 0.42%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement

They were ready to make the dairy giant sweat at its annual meeting.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
Media

MediaWorks owners hire Goldman ahead of crunch debt talks

Creditors are said to be running out of patience with MediaWorks.

Daniel Dunkley 3:45pm
Finance

Resolutions at Thursday's meeting to tip the group over will almost certainly pass.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Grocery council says Foodstuffs hopeful merger has been talked about for years
Retail

The Warehouse believes the merger will take away competition.

Ella Somers 07 Nov 2023
Bluebird invests $40m into chip automation
Retail

Country's biggest chip producer ramps up logistics to contend with 500,000 bags a day.

Brent Melville 07 Nov 2023
Cook's Triple Two Coffee owes creditors nearly $700k
Finance

Cooks bought the business in 2020.

Riley Kennedy 06 Nov 2023