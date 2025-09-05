Menu
Smiths City administrators reopen stores for mass liquidation sale

Smiths City opened in Whangārei in 2017. (Image: Michael Cunningham)
Staff reporters
Fri, 05 Sep 2025
The administrators of struggling retailer Smiths City are reopening eight stores and holding a massive liquidation sale to clear stock.The Christchurch and Auckland stores reopened on Friday afternoon, while stores elsewhere, aside from Dunedin, will reopen from Saturday.BDO Christchurch insolvency practitioners Colin Gower and Diana Matchett were appointed as administrators of the company by its director, Colin Neal, on Tuesday.Neal acquired the business and most of its stores in 2020 for $60 million.Everything must goIn an update on Frid...
Me Today is launching its fifth capital raise since March 2020.

Stock & Trade 05 Sep 2025
KMD Brands announces $25m ‘cost reset’

KMD Brands said it will take out $25 million in costs as part of a “Next Level” transformation plan aimed at restoring profitability.     In materials released alongside its 2025 Investor Day on Thursday, the outdoor retail group said the strategy is designed to "unlock the full...

Staff reporters 04 Sep 2025
Not just Auckland: Ikea eyes online sales at 25-35%

The Swedish furniture giant stresses that sales will be made online too.

Victoria Young 04 Sep 2025
Ikea NZ to open Dec 4

Swedish retailer to open in time for Christmas.

Staff reporters 04 Sep 2025