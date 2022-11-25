The Warehouse: where shareholders aren't getting a bargain

The Warehouse Group's chief executive Nick Grayston and chair Joan Withers responded to criticism. (Image: TWL)

The Warehouse Group’s executives have had to defend their “miserable” treatment of shareholders and the company’s languishing share price.The listed retailer held its annual meeting in Auckland today and the company’s chair, Joan Withers, and chief executive, Nick Grayston, fielded questions about the board’s treatment of shareholders, the share price’s long-term decline and its foray into the grocery sector.Better treatmentA shareholder told the board: “We are the owners of the business and I thi...