Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

The Warehouse: where shareholders aren't getting a bargain

The Warehouse: where shareholders aren't getting a bargain
The Warehouse Group's chief executive Nick Grayston and chair Joan Withers responded to criticism. (Image: TWL)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
The Warehouse Group’s executives have had to defend their “miserable” treatment of shareholders and the company’s languishing share price.The listed retailer held its annual meeting in Auckland today and the company’s chair, Joan Withers, and chief executive, Nick Grayston, fielded questions about the board’s treatment of shareholders, the share price’s long-term decline and its foray into the grocery sector.Better treatmentA shareholder told the board: “We are the owners of the business and I thi...
Markets Free Market close

Ryman Healthcare jumps 7% after difficult week

Ryman Healthcare was up 7% today, ending the week on a good note.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Tourism Free

Southern Lakes hits one million skiers for first time

Pent-up demand and a dump of snow helped Queenstown-Lakes get out of the doldrums.

Brent Melville 3:12pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Rugby’s Nations Cup – will the turkeys vote for Christmas?

In London, the world’s top national unions, including New Zealand Rugby, have just met for a gabfest about something that should be a no-brainer for the international game. &#39;The Nations Cup&#39; is an idea that has been around for a couple of years.   Basically, the concept i...

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm

More Retail

News in Brief

Retail sales tick up as hospo kicks back in

After two quarters of decline, September saw a 0.4% increase in the total volume of retail sales.

Staff reporters 2:25pm
Economy

Big-spending trend 'on borrowed time' – ANZ

Consumer confidence sagged again this month, even before the Reserve Bank "upped the freak-out factor" with its whopper interest rate rise.

Staff reporters 11:25am
Retail

Property helps Trade Me lift revenue 16.5%

Classified revenue was boosted by property-related fees. 

Rebecca Howard 22 Nov 2022
Finance

No share of the pie for NZ creditors

The assets of the pie brand Mrs Mac's were sold, leaving the liabilities behind.

Riley Kennedy 18 Nov 2022