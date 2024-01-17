Menu
Unfair loss or legit revenue stream? The debate over expired gift cards

(Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
New Zealanders are losing an estimated $10 million a year by forgetting to use gift cards before they expire, which the National party wants to do something about.In 2019, Australia introduced a minimum three-year expiration date for most kinds of gift cards, and last year, National MP Melissa Lee introduced a member’s bill that would add a similar requirement to our Fair Trading Act (FTA).Although National was in opposition at the time, thanks to support from both sides of the House, the bill passed its first reading and procee...
BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect
Listed Companies

BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect

Aussie broker ups target price for speculative Central Otago project.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Economy

Better business confidence won't trigger rate cut

Business is more upbeat but the RBNZ will still be leery. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Better business confidence won't trigger rate cut
Opinion

David Chaplin: Discussing AI with a financial adviser

Should professional classes be worried about the AI job-destruction machine?

David Chaplin 5:00am
Discussing AI with a financial adviser

