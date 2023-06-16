Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

US stake will give NZ non-alcoholic drinks firm a buzz

US stake will give NZ non-alcoholic drinks firm a buzz
Lisa King says she's looking at where AF Drinks will launch next in the world. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 16 Jun 2023
Non-alcoholic beverage company AF Drinks hopes new investment from global liquor giant Pernod Ricard will help the company lead the non-alcoholic beverage market in the US.Pernod Ricard has picked up a 14.2% stake in AF Drinks via its equity capital firm Convivialité Ventures, based in California.AF founder Lisa King said the investment would help it dominate the non-alcoholic drinks market in the United States.Here, AF Drinks already has about 35% market share of the supermarket non-alcoholic spirits and ready-to-drink segment.The US st...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 16, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 16, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

High court quashes Countdown pharmacy licences

Independent pharmacists are celebrating what they call a David and Goliath victory.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
High court quashes Countdown pharmacy licences
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: The genetic modification tide has shifted

There's been little negative reaction. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The genetic modification tide has shifted

More Retail

High court quashes Countdown pharmacy licences
Retail

High court quashes Countdown pharmacy licences

Independent pharmacists are celebrating what they call a David and Goliath victory.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Foodstuffs' inflation-beating claims questioned
Retail

Foodstuffs' inflation-beating claims questioned

The supermarket co-op claims its price increases are below food price inflation.

Andy Fyers 15 Jun 2023
Countdown hits the brakes on AA Smartfuel partnership
Retail

Countdown hits the brakes on AA Smartfuel partnership

Countdown has plans to launch its own loyalty programme.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023
Retail card spending falls 1.7% in May
Retail

Retail card spending falls 1.7% in May

Spending fell $113 million. 

Riley Kennedy 12 Jun 2023