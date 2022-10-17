See full details
We'll be OK, as long as Amazon stays away – wholesaler report

Mon, 17 Oct 2022

We'll be OK, as long as Amazon stays away – wholesaler report
Amazon is setting the bar for e-commerce. (Image: Getty)
New Zealand's wholesale market, valued at an annual $138 billion in revenue, has been sheltered from the disruption of e-commerce provider Amazon by the retail giant's continued physical absence in the country.Westpac Bank's latest report into wholesaling in NZ notes that the entry of Amazon has had "significant impacts" on countries where it has had a physical presence, which was especially true across commoditised products where customers look for the fastest, easiest and most affordable options.The wholesale market in N...

