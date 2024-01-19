Menu
Wellington business gets its mojo back

(Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
It wasn’t long ago a gloomy narrative hung over the Wellington region as iconic businesses such as Wishbone went into liquidation, and politicians announced plans for spending cuts.For a moment, lobbyist Charles Finny found himself the centre of social media attention after tweeting a photo of a sad-looking, dark, empty Wishbone café on the ground floor of The Treasury building at number one, The Terrace.The address is ground zero for the capital’s CBD and the economic activity that radiates from it, with the wider region gen...
NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund
Markets

NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund

The $44.2m deal is part of a major restructure for the rural landlord.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Finance

Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

Employees could get up to 70c in the dollar.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 19, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

The future of supermarket shopping is being rolled back, in New Zealand at least.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Jan 2024
Retail

Australasian retailer Harvey Norman made A$1.03 billion revenue from its New Zealand operations in the last year, down on the A$1.14b previously but it still plans a new store.The company’s annual accounts for the year to June 30, 2023, were last month posted on the New Zealand C...

Staff reporters 17 Jan 2024
Retail

Prezzycard owner says its gift cards should be exempted from proposed law.

Jem Traylen 17 Jan 2024
Retail

The liquidation could be finished up within six months.

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2024