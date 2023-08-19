Menu
What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?

Beer nerds will flock to Beervana in Wellington this weekend for beer, but not as we know it. (Image: Beervana)
Sat, 19 Aug 2023
New Zealand’s most dedicated hop-heads are descending on the annual Beervana festival in Wellington this weekend against a backdrop of some of the most difficult trading conditions the craft brewing industry has faced for at least a decade.Hops are scarce and expensive. Barley and wheat supplies and prices are affected by the war in Ukraine, so malt costs a bomb. Beer excises have risen more than 13.5% in two years because excise changes are tied to the rate of inflation, and the closure of the Marsden Point oil refinery has sent the...
On the Money: a Yellow lesson, Saville's bright idea, Rakon votes and more
On the Money

On the Money: a Yellow lesson, Saville's bright idea, Rakon votes and more

The GiST of exemptions, accounting rules vs commercial reality, a Bargain Box and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy

Charles Finny: Going under in a sea of wealth

Ruminations on the closure of a café.

Charles Finny 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Why the US share market is so strong this year

Earnings estimates for the S&P 500 have stabilised or been reconfirmed.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
