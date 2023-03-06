Menu
Worldline data show spending picks up in February

Cyclone Gabrielle hit spending patterns. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
Payments processor Worldline said underlying spending on credit and debit cards rose 7.7% to $2.81 billion in February, just outstripping the 7.2% pace of annual inflation. That figure excludes large clients moving on or off Worldline’s system, and also treats the hospitality sector separately, with spending up 29.2% at $923 million from February 2022. That carried on a trend shown in Statistics NZ’s official spending on credit and debit cards in January, which showed retail card spending was up 2.7% in January from the sa...
Markets Market close

NZ market starts the week with no real direction

the NZ sharemarket failed to take the bait from strong offshore leads.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Markets

Pushpay slides after aborted takeover

The shares are still above where they were before takeover rumours started.

Staff reporters 3:10pm
Economy

Residential construction slows in December

Non-residential work still grew in the period. 

Staff reporters 12:40pm