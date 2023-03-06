Worldline data show spending picks up in February

Cyclone Gabrielle hit spending patterns. (Image: Getty)

Payments processor Worldline said underlying spending on credit and debit cards rose 7.7% to $2.81 billion in February, just outstripping the 7.2% pace of annual inflation. That figure excludes large clients moving on or off Worldline’s system, and also treats the hospitality sector separately, with spending up 29.2% at $923 million from February 2022. That carried on a trend shown in Statistics NZ’s official spending on credit and debit cards in January, which showed retail card spending was up 2.7% in January from the sa...