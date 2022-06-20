BusinessDesk just keeps getting better.

From this week, we’re delighted to start bringing our subscriber-readers a selection of the best content from global financial news service Bloomberg and the bible of the political economy, The Economist.

We’ve decided to invest in these two top-quality sources of international news and analysis to bolster our commitment to making BusinessDesk New Zealand’s best business news source at a time when both our own and the world economy are becoming increasingly challenging to interpret.

We’ll be selecting content that we believe will give New Zealand investors and decision-makers mature, trustworthy and actionable insight into the way the world is emerging from the first phase of a global pandemic, new geopolitical tensions and contests, and the re-emergence of inflation for the first time in a generation.

More talented hires

We’re also adding to our team.

We’ve been extremely fortunate to secure Brenda Ward as our new deputy head of news, bringing decades of experience as a financial journalist and editor to underpin the daily output of our growing team.

We’ll also soon be welcoming Riley Kennedy, a smart young business reporter who’s cut his teeth in the deep south as a lynchpin of the business news team at the Otago Daily Times. A mid-Canterbury boy at heart, Riley is champing at the bit to report daily business news from early July.

Meanwhile, we’re experiencing a strong uptick in our readership, and interest from advertisers due to the quality of our decision-making and sophisticated audience.

Watch this space for more developments …

And by the way, we’re still hiring:

Thanks for subscribing. And if you're not already, take our free 10-day trial to see what you're missing.





Pattrick Smellie

Managing Editor

BusinessDesk