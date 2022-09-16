See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Services

Air NZ denies merger speculation

Staff reporters
Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Air NZ denies merger speculation
Air New Zealand has responded to speculation over a merger. (Image: AirNZ)
Staff reporters
Fri, 16 Sep 2022
RELATED
Air New Zealand released a statement this morning denying it is in merger discussions, despite a report in the Australian this morning.The statement for the national carrier said: “Air New Zealand confirms that it has not been approached, and is not in discussions with any parties, regarding a potential merger transaction. Air New Zealand remains in compliance with its NZX continuous disclosure obligations.” The Australian’s DataRoom this morning said Virgin Australia had held discussions about a merger.According to the r...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Sport
Business of Sport: the curious backlash against Israel Adesanya
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Adesanya’s imperious reign has drawn increasing unrest among global UFC fandom for not being entertaining enough.

Sport
Japan wants a slice of Super Rugby sashimi
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Japanese rugby appeals as both a peacemaker and benefactor in the simmering Super Rugby squabble.

Politics
Viv Beck pulls out: it’s Wayne Brown vs Efeso Collins for Auckland’s mayor
Staff reporters | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Viv Beck's withdrawal leaves a clear choice between candidates on the left and right of politics for the Auckland mayoralty.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.