See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Services

Bill Foley entity Foley Holdings acquires Nourish Group

Victoria Young
Fri, 22 Jul 2022

Bill Foley entity Foley Holdings acquires Nourish Group
Soul Bar will now shift to new ownership. (Image: Soul)
Victoria Young
Fri, 22 Jul 2022
RELATED
US billionaire Bill Foley is expanding his New Zealand empire with the purchase of Soul Bar owner Nourish Group for an undisclosed sum.The company operates a swathe of restaurants including Jervois Steak House, Andiamo, Shed 5 and the Chamberlain, and had tried to sell to NZX-listed Good Spirits Hospitality earlier this year for $21.3 million, but the deal fell through.Nourish has more than 400 staff and restaurants in Auckland, Wellington, Taupo and Queenstown. It closed one of its flagship outlets, Euro, in October last year due to the i...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
Vulcan Steel signs deal to buy Ullrich Aluminium Company
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 22 Jul 2022

The $165 million transaction is expected to settle in September.

Markets
Melville Jessup Weaver: NZ stocks cushioned by currency decline
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 22 Jul 2022

The kiwi dollar dropped 8.5% in the past three months and has fallen more than 10% in the past year, relative to the US dollar. 

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 22 Jul 2022

Another chilly and wet day, another quiz for you to try. Good luck and have fun.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.