Evolution values latest rehab buy at $29.5m

Evolution also sold its Sydney property. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 28 Dec 2023
Evolution Healthcare valued its latest acquisition at $29.5 million as it added North Island brain trauma and stroke rehabilitation services provider ABI Rehabilitation to its stable. The private hospital operator signed a deal to buy 100% of the shares of ABI Rehab on Sept 1, with the consideration payable based on the $29.5m enterprise value. Of the price to be paid, 60% is upfront and the rest will be deferred, according to Evolution’s latest financial statements lodged with the Companies Office. The acquisition was quie...
Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day
Retail Free

Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day

Retailers are feeling the pinch after a dip in activity at the tills this year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts

Best of BusinessDesk features some of the most popular stories from 2023.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Economy

Julia Jones: Is NZ going backwards not forwards?

Economic downturns, while daunting, can act as catalysts for meaningful change.  

Julia Jones 5:00am
ComCom pushes out Serato decision one more time
Law & Regulation

ComCom pushes out Serato decision one more time

Summertime livin' is easier when you're not waiting on a regulator. 

Paul McBeth 22 Dec 2023
Getting sparkies and plumbers on the Level in NZ
Infrastructure

Getting sparkies and plumbers on the Level in NZ

Startup Level Group headhunted a Fletcher manager to lead its NZ business.

Paul McBeth 19 Dec 2023
Watchdog puts Kalkine on notice over cold calls
Markets

Watchdog puts Kalkine on notice over cold calls

Company's sales pitches also fell foul of the FMA last year.

Paul McBeth 14 Dec 2023
All AlphaTheta wants for Christmas is Serato
Law & Regulation

All AlphaTheta wants for Christmas is Serato

It's the most wonderful time of the year for decision-making.

Paul McBeth 12 Dec 2023