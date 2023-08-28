Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Services

New CEO for KPMG New Zealand

New CEO for KPMG New Zealand
Jason Doherty has risen to the top at KPMG. (Image: Linkedin)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 28 Aug 2023
KPMG New Zealand says Jason Doherty will succeed Godfrey Boyce as the next chief executive of the Big Four accounting firm in December.Boyce is retiring after seven years as KPMG NZ’s chief executive and 39 years with the firm.Doherty has been with KPMG NZ for over 25 years in various roles throughout his career, including a stint at KPMG UK.Doherty is currently the national managing partner (NMP) of KPMG’s strategy and investments and a KPMG NZ national executive committee member.Executive chair Matt Prichard said Doherty also led...
NZ sharemarket lifts on budget cuts and US news
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket lifts on budget cuts and US news

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,479.01, up 11.35 points or 0.10%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The heckling will continue

Luxon was stopped from answering question about NZ First, but there will be more.

Dileepa Fonseka 6:03pm
The heckling will continue
Finance

Govt seeks $4b in cuts as tax take falls

Grant Robertson said he has identified about $1.5b in “immediate savings”.

Staff reporters 5:05pm
Govt seeks $4b in cuts as tax take falls