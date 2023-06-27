Menu
NZ Post to shrink its workforce by 17%

The future of mail will keep changing. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
New Zealand Post will lay off about 750 people over the next five years as it continues to cope with shrinking mail volumes. The state-owned enterprise (SOE) blamed the looming job cuts to its 4,500-strong workforce on the long-term decline in physical mail volumes, which is estimated to be just 120 million items by 2028, from 220 million in the current year and more than one billion 20 years ago. “Our business is evolving as New Zealanders are increasingly communicating online, and NZ Post has responded to this by making a numb...
