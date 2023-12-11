Menu
NZ space rocket startup Argo Navis Aerospace collapses

Argo Navis Aerospace is 75% owned by chief executive and director Malcolm Snowdon. (Image: Supplied)
John Anthony
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
A New Zealand space rocket company that raised more than $1 million in seed funding earlier this year has been placed into liquidation.Founded in 2019, Auckland-based Argo Navis Aerospace develops custom upper-stage rocket engines for launch providers.In March, Argo Navis said it had raised more than $2m in capital to date, with its most recent capital-raising round of $1.07m led by NZ venture capital firm WNT Ventures.  The latest capital was to be used for Argo Navis' launch programme. 'Running out of funds'On Tuesday, f...
Tiwai smelter future decision expected in March/April
Energy

Tiwai smelter future decision expected in March/April

The decision is key to the future direction of the energy sector.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

Climate VC Fund targets 'avoided emissions'

Climate fund invests to scale up start-ups where the technology is mostly proven.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Economy

The Christmas turkey is bigger, but with less to go around

Economists are tipping tepid 3Q growth and expect times to remain tough. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
