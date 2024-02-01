Menu
University sector to report an unprecedented $8m deficit

The university sector is struggling. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Thu, 01 Feb 2024
New Zealand’s university sector will report a deficit for the first time, a briefing to new tertiary minister Penny Simmonds reveals. The briefing – prepared by Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) chief executive Tim Fowler – identified Massey University and Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) as the highest risk financially and said both are being monitored closely. Based on financial forecasts provided to TEC, in September 2023, the university subsector – compromising the eight major universities (not pol...
US Fed signals cuts are possible but not imminent, holds rates steady
Central bank abandoned formal guidance that had kept hikes on the table.

The Wall Street Journal 9:40am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, February 01, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Business of Tech podcast: How to avoid being replaced by AI

With technologist and educator Frances Valintine.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Southern Cross Travel discovers 20-year discounting error
Another insurer has messed up policy discounts. 

Paul McBeth 12 Jan 2024
US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato
High stakes for the NZ ComCom in global market decision.

Paul McBeth 11 Jan 2024
Gerry Harvey’s NZ lending turns into magic millions
The billionaire Westbury Stud owner is adding money-lending to horse breeding.

Paul McBeth 09 Jan 2024
Delta Utilities breaches Employment Relations Act
Company will have to make amends with two former employees and maybe other affected staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 Jan 2024