Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Services

Waste is money: the $1.5 billion rubbish industry

Waste is money: the $1.5 billion rubbish industry
BusinessDesk is investigating the trash industry. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Tue, 18 Jul 2023
Rubbish is often seen through the lens of its cost to the environment.  But rubbish is also a vast industry, employing thousands of people in NZ and generating more than $1.5 billion in revenue each year. In the 2021 financial year, at least $886m of that revenue went to foreign-owned firms. The industry is set to grow bigger as the government introduces a raft of regulations to divert waste away from landfills, which will create new jobs and revenue streams.The government’s clampdown on waste started slowly, with the Waste Mini...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 18, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: China business summit confronts the end of ‘win-win’

In a world where security is the top priority, trade could take a backseat.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
China business summit confronts the end of ‘win-win’
Finance

Frances Cook: Using KiwiSaver for rental bonds? One of the worst ideas I've heard

Your KiwiSaver money could be lost into an unethical landlord's pocket.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Using KiwiSaver for rental bonds? One of the worst ideas I've heard

More Services

Services activity cools in June
Economy

Services activity cools in June

The economic outlook isn't encouraging. 

Staff reporters 17 Jul 2023
Profits decline at NZ Super-backed lab company
Services

Profits decline at NZ Super-backed lab company

The price Awanui paid for Rako Science has been revealed.

Victoria Young 11 Jul 2023
Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities
Markets

Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities

The investment house's dual lines are starting to take shape. 

Paul McBeth 05 Jul 2023
TAB's Entain deal jumps regulatory hurdle
Law & Regulation

TAB's Entain deal jumps regulatory hurdle

The trans-Tasman agencies have commingled betting pools since 2007. 

Staff reporters 28 Jun 2023