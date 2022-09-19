See full details
Sign of the pines: forestry is growing fast

Mon, 19 Sep 2022

Sign of the pines: forestry is growing fast
Registered forests under the Emissions Trading Scheme increase from 4,000 to 80,000 a quarter. (Image: Depositphotos)
Mon, 19 Sep 2022
The amount of forestry land being registered under the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) has grown massively and rapidly in the last year, according to data from the Ministry for Primary Industries.To earn carbon credits under the ETS, forestry must be registered. Registration data shows from the beginning of 2018 until the second quarter of 2021 about 4,000 hectares of forestry were registered a quarter. Since then the number of hectares has increased rapidly to more than 80,000ha each quarter.Source: MPI Some farming groups have raised...

