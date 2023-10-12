Menu
All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby

All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby
England and NZ were the only countries to receive a “Triple A” rating from Brand Finance. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
The All Blacks have received a boost ahead of their eagerly anticipated World Cup quarter final by being named the most valuable team brand in international rugby.UK-based Brand Finance, regarded as the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, released details of its rugby study today. The All Blacks stay in the top spot with a 52% increase in value since the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC).Brand Finance placed a price-tag of US$282 million (NZ$452m) on the men in black.England is still in second spot with a brand value of US$263.8m (NZ$43...
