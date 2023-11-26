Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport

American cricket’s (world) cup runneth over

American cricket’s (world) cup runneth over
A Texas batsman dashes down the wicket in a match again Los Angeles. (Image: Major League Cricket)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 26 Nov 2023
By Bobby GhoshOne of the planet’s biggest sporting events came to a climactic conclusion last week, with Australia upsetting the odds to beat hosts India in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The US was not among the 10 teams that qualified for the tournament, but there was, for the first time ever, an American interest in the sport’s international competition.That’s thanks to this (northern) summer’s inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). Fourteen of the 51 overseas players who were spread across the...
Congrats, your house made you rich. Now sell it
Property

Congrats, your house made you rich. Now sell it

Lots of baby boomers are going to sell their homes soon. The trick is to beat the crowd.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Cryptocurrency

Sam Bankman-Fried’s life behind bars: crypto tips and paying with fish

FTX founder learns that mackerel is a jailhouse currency.

The Wall Street Journal 25 Nov 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried’s life behind bars: crypto tips and paying with fish
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The coalition’s policy patchwork

Maybe the devil is not in the detail this time.

Dileepa Fonseka 25 Nov 2023
The coalition’s policy patchwork

More Sport

Business of Sport: Don’t do it, Bill … there’s a better way
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Don’t do it, Bill … there’s a better way

American billionaire Bill Foley is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Trevor McKewen 24 Nov 2023
Auckland is no longer hosting SailGP regatta in 2024
News in Brief

Auckland is no longer hosting SailGP regatta in 2024

The unavailability of Wynyard Point land for spectators was a sticking point.

Staff reporters 22 Nov 2023
Business of Sport: Is Senz in trouble?
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Is Senz in trouble?

Senz founder should be commended for investing in NZ sport.

Trevor McKewen 17 Nov 2023
Silver Lake and its growing Saudi connections
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Silver Lake and its growing Saudi connections

The tainted stench of Saudi money is infecting NZ sports.

Trevor McKewen 10 Nov 2023