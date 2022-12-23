Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport

Business of Sport: and the award goes to ...

Business of Sport: and the award goes to ...
Ruby Tui: the inaugural Business of Sport Awards' Woman of the Year. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
The silly season is upon us and it’s time for the inaugural Business of Sport Awards (or the BSAs as they are hitherto known)... Man of the Year: Wayne Smith will be fondly remembered long after he shuffles off the mortal coil. 'The Professor' is a one-off gem. What he achieved with the Black Ferns this year still astonishes. Scott Robertson seems to me to be cut from a similar cloth, but will he get the same opportunities as Smith has had across a glittering coaching career? Women of the Year: Need you ask?&nb...
Investigation

CCHL changes recruitment after Tim Boyd controversy

The council-owned entity reached an agreement with Decipher.

Oliver Lewis 2:22pm
Markets Free

Wall Street selloff casts shadow over NZ market

Investors are worried the Fed will prolong its rate hiking cycle next year. 

Ella Somers 2:15pm
Law & Regulation

Fair Pay gathers pace with fourth application

There are two competing applications covering bus drivers but unions say that's all good.

Jem Traylen 1:20pm

More Sport

Sport

Bernard Laporte’s fate in hands of Kiwi cop

Still no word from NZ Rugby about its Altrad talks. 

Trevor McKewen 19 Dec 2022
Media

Daniel Dunkley: TVNZ sports deal a short-term masterstroke, but Sky is the real winner

Sky's naysayers may have naysayed prematurely. 

Daniel Dunkley 16 Dec 2022
Sport

Business of Sport: the five big global sports trends of 2022

How the five big global sports trends of 2022 impacted New Zealand.

Trevor McKewen 16 Dec 2022
Sport Free

TVNZ becomes new home for Spark Sport

"No new venture is without risk," Spark's CEO told the market over the deal.

Staff reporters 16 Dec 2022