The Wall Street Journal

Carlos Alcaraz is the hottest thing in men's tennis

The young Spaniard in action at Flushing Meadows this week. (Image: AP)
By Joshua RobinsonOne of the great misconceptions about most professional tennis players is that they watch a lot of tennis. The truth is that between their packed schedules of practice, recovery and eating vast quantities of pasta, the only full matches many of them will pay attention to are the ones they happen to be playing in.There is, however, one exception these days – and that’s for any match featuring Carlos Alcaraz.“I don’t watch a lot,” women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek said before she was elimina...
On the Money: All black all over, loving Shelly Bay, fear the economist, and more
On the Money

Tripping down developers' lane, what a reshuffle, still Mainfreight. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Australian sharemarket bounces back

A walkabout through the ASX shows a key challenge is the rising cost of doing business.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Investments Free

Money Answers: is it risky to rely on KiwiSaver?

The fund is great, but it won't help you retire early or start a business.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Rugby Australia prepares to join the private equity plunge
Opinion

The Australians are reportedly hunting for an A$250m (NZ$277.4m) cash injection.

Trevor McKewen 08 Sep 2023
Allez Les Bleus! Forsyth Barr predicts French will win Rugby World Cup
Markets

For the first time, Forbarr hasn’t picked the All Blacks to win.

Ella Somers 07 Sep 2023
How it happened: A timeline of Silver Lake
Sport

Follow alongside Trevor McKewen and Paul McBeth's investigation into Silver Lake.

Trevor McKewen 06 Sep 2023
Business of Sport: NZ Rugby’s ‘Red Wedding’ must lead to real change
Opinion

Independent review into the governance of NZ Rugby: “Change or die.”

Trevor McKewen 01 Sep 2023