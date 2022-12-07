Former governor-general Patsy Reddy to chair NZ Rugby

(Image: NZME)

Patsy Reddy, the former governor-general, has become the first female chair of New Zealand Rugby (NZR), replacing Stewart Mitchell who said the timing was right to step down in the new year after nine years on the board.Reddy was appointed to the NZR Board in April this year, following a career as a lawyer, director and crown negotiator before serving as governor-general from 2016 to 2021. Reddy has served as a non-executive director of Telecom Corporation, Sky City Entertainment Group, Air New Zealand, New Zealand Post and Payments NZ Ltd...