See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Sport

NZ Rugby refocuses on its shepherd role

Trevor McKewen
Wed, 22 Jun 2022

NZ Rugby refocuses on its shepherd role
Reimagining rugby will put more emphasis on the grassroots of the game. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Trevor McKewen
Wed, 22 Jun 2022
RELATED
New Zealand Rugby gave a first glimpse into its post-Silver Lake deal future with the unveiling of a “Strategy 2025” campaign in Auckland on Tuesday.In previous years, similar functions have focused strongly on the commercial elements around our national game.But with the “show-me-the-money” responsibilities handed over to the American private equity group after a tortuous deal was finally concluded earlier this month, the rhetoric around cash was largely muted.Instead, the show at Auckland Grammar school’s hockey...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Retail
Foodstuffs co-operatives opening up wholesale grocery service
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

According to Foodstuffs, for each dollar on the supermarket shelf, supplier costs make up 68 cents

Primary Sector FREE
Dairy prices dip, but farm gate price lifts
Ava Bradley | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

A $10 milk price will be the first double-digit payout on record.

Law & Regulation
Armstrong Downes creditors fire liquidator
Brent Melville | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

The Wellington building firm's biggest creditors want to see a liquidator with some teeth.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.