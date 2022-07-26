See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Sport

‘Smart guard’ to debut in women’s world rugby cup

Trevor McKewen
Tue, 26 Jul 2022

‘Smart guard’ to debut in women’s world rugby cup
The Black Ferns will be among those sporting smart mouthguards at this year's world cup. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Tue, 26 Jul 2022
RELATED
A Kiwi-inspired “smart” mouthguard that can track head impacts will be provided to every player turning out in the rugby women’s world cup in New Zealand in October.The initiative comes as news that a legal suit against World Rugby is heading to court. The action has been taken by more than 100 former test players, including ex-All Black Carl Hayman, alleging a failure to protect them from head injuries.It also follows NZ Rugby confirming concussion rates in its women’s and girl’s age-group competitions are signifi...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Investments FREE
Morrison & Co nabs 33.3% stake in Spanish fibre network
Ella Somers | Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Investment firm Morrison & Co has swept up a 33.3% stake in Spanish wholesale fibre operator, Lyntia Networks.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 26, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Another month of wet and chilly days to go before Spring, so why not enjoy today's quiz?

Law & Regulation
Callaghan Innovation $400k out of pocket from Irithm software loan
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Irithm Ltd borrowed $400,000 from Callaghan Innovation, but breached the loan agreement by spending too much overseas.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.