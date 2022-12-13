'Town hall' gatherings part of NZ Rugby review

David Pilkington will head the independent governance review of NZR. (Image: NZME)

Coming to your town soon, a chance to have your say on New Zealand Rugby’s governance model – if you’re one of the chosen invitees. After what seemed an interminable wait, NZ Rugby (NZR) finally revealed some detail of the independent governance review it was forced to agree to by the Players’ Association in return for the latter returning to the negotiating table over the Silver Lake deal. It announced on Monday that retiring Port of Tauranga chair and professional board director David Pilkington will head the...