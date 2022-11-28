ANZ Bank moves into pāua climate risk research

Pāua have limited scope to move and are vulnerable to rising temperatures. (Image: Tom McCowan/Pāua Industry Council)

The seafood industry’s biggest lender is moving from financing fisheries to joining its research projects, in a bid to improve risk analysis.The ANZ is banker to 60% of the seafood industry and is part of a project developing a risk model for New Zealand’s pāua industry. Like other banks, it will need to report its exposure to climate-related risks from next year.Along with the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), the Pāua Industry Council, consultants Terra Moana and Māori quota owners, the bank is a fu...