Sustainable Finance

Big gaps between NZX companies' green reporting, says Forsyth Barr

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
New Zealand’s listed companies are showing early signs of reducing emissions, but some are well behind the leaders, according to a Forsyth Barr study out today.The investment and research company has separated carbon out of environmental metrics to deliver its first comprehensive review of carbon, environmental, social and governance (CESG) commitments. The report said current external environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings of NZ companies lacked the insight investors and other stakeholders needed and did not cover enough...
