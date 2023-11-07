Menu
Business coalition marks 3.6m tonne drop in emissions, as the hard work begins

Mike Burrell, chief executive of the Sustainable Business Council. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
The Climate Leaders Coalition is allowing itself a brief pat on the back for reducing emissions by 3.6 million tonnes since it was set up five years ago. But it acknowledges the work is going to get a lot harder now, as businesses increasingly focus on tackling scope 3 emissions in their supply chains. According to a fifth-anniversary snapshot report, the CLC’s 88 member businesses create around 32% of NZ’s GDP with a collective turnover of $126 billion. While the CLC says it is mostly encouraged by National’s commit...
Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal
Infrastructure

Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal

Dual-listed Ventia holds the contract to maintain Transmission Gully.

Oliver Lewis 3:10pm
Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration

Purpose Capital has invested $3m in Cool Group alongside the NZGIF loan.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Markets

Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

Its current Auckland project is modelled on Australian lifestyle precincts.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:25pm
Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

NZX50 Carbon Insight: which sector performed best?
Investigations

NZX50 Carbon Insight: which sector performed best?

The NZX50 contributes an equivalent to 58% of NZ’s total annual carbon emissions.

Murray Jones 01 Nov 2023
Global conflicts hit short-term sustainable investment returns
Sustainable Finance

Global conflicts hit short-term sustainable investment returns

Funds that divested from fossil fuels have missed out on recent higher dividends.

Greg Hurrell 11 Oct 2023
Stewardship code has $100b invested after first year
Sustainable Finance

Stewardship code has $100b invested after first year

Climate and labour rights are the top areas of investor engagement.

Greg Hurrell 28 Sep 2023