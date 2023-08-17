Menu
Carbon offsetting a 'distraction' from genuine emissions reductions

Greg Liddell is executive director of responsible investment at Betashares. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Carbon offsetting is a distraction from making genuine reductions in emissions, says Australian fund manager Greg Liddell.Betashares, which specialises in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Australian securities exchange (ASX), and of which Liddell is the executive director for responsible investments, has more than A$28 billion (NZ$30.2b) in assets under management with around A$5b of that invested in ethical and responsible investment products. He was in New Zealand last week for the Responsible Investment Association’s annua...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
As New Zealand’s Exchange, NZX is passionate about working with customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.
