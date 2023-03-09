Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

Devon Funds pushing companies on sustainability

Devon Funds pushing companies on sustainability
(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 09 Mar 2023
Investor pressure on companies, remuneration, cyber attacks and indigenous rights will be high on the agenda for Devon Funds Management in the year ahead.Devon Funds has released its first annual sustainability report, which highlighted its engagement, and sometimes disengagement, with the companies it invests in.Last year, Devon ditched Starbucks after saying it had lost confidence in the global coffee retailer’s long-term financial returns. Devon Funds operates several sustainable investment vehicles, the trans-Tasman Devon sustain...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
As New Zealand’s Exchange, NZX is passionate about working with customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.
Bloomberg

March rate hike size not yet decided

The Fed chair cites upcoming payroll and inflation reports.

Bloomberg 10:46am
Sport

Fifa to dump Saudi sponsorship of NZ World Cup

NZ and Australia objected to the ‘Visit Saudi’ deal for the women's event.

Trevor McKewen 10:37am
Energy

EA makes decision on winter electricity shortfalls

A concern is that on a cold night there would not be enough time for Genesis to bring Huntly online.

Ian Llewellyn 9:40am

More Sustainable Finance

Sustainable Finance

No room for 'waffle' on the road to net zero

It's time for company directors to get into the nitty-gritty of climate change action.

Greg Hurrell 07 Mar 2023
Law & Regulation

Regulator targets Mercer Australia over greenwashing

Mercer NZ says its KiwiSaver scheme is not subject to the regulatory action.

Greg Hurrell 02 Mar 2023
Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance expects a profit next year

New Zealand Green Investment Finance told MPs – some sceptical – that it acted as a pathfinder for commercial banks to invest in decarbonisation. 

Greg Hurrell 24 Feb 2023
Sustainable Finance

Philanthropist Anna Stuck seeds NZ's first dedicated green bond fund

The new green bond fund will aim for 'deep green' investments to avoid greenwashing.

Greg Hurrell 15 Feb 2023