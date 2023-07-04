Menu
Sustainable Finance

Fossil fuel returns are hard to resist, says investment specialist

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
Fund managers and KiwiSaver providers face great pressure to keep up with the pack, making it hard to resist the short-term allure of fossil fuel returns, an investment specialist says.David Lewis, an independent consultant, was on a panel at Mindful Money’s annual conference in Auckland on June 29, which was discussing the results of the charity’s report on fossil fuel investment released that morning. The report found that fund managers in New Zealand had been piling into fossil fuel companies in the year ending September 2022.It...
