Sustainable Finance

Global investors put climate heat on NZ business

Businesspeople in New York wanted to know how you could describe your climate impact. (Image: Unsplash)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 08 Nov 2022
No one, certainly not the minister of finance, should be surprised that global investors are taking a hard look at the climate impact of New Zealand's economic activity, a sustainable forum heard last week.Both finance minister Grant Robertson and climate change minister James Shaw attended a one-day State of Sustainable Finance discussion hosted by Toitū Tahua: Centre for Sustainable Finance in Wellington last week. Toitū Tahua chair Bridget Coates said finance was at the heart of the transition to a low-carbon economy. "We...
Finance

Debt funding of Kiwi Wealth purchase should raise alarm

Fisher Funds CEO Bruce McLachlan says a report that US-based Bain Capital and Japan's Nomura were financing the Kiwi Wealth purchase "doesn't reflect the current arrangements".

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Infrastructure Analysis

A deal can be done on Three Waters – let me explain why

It all comes back to debt ceilings, but it shouldn't.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Infrastructure

Downer up 23% on strength of govt contracts

Downer EDI's New Zealand operations were the star of the show last year for the giant trans-Tasman engineering and facilities management group.

Brent Melville 6:00am

More Sustainable Finance

Sustainable Finance

ACC's climate fund on the hunt for new pastures

The ACC's 11-month-old climate change impact fund wants to reduce emissions in the construction industry.

Greg Hurrell 07 Nov 2022
Sustainable Finance

Business sustainability progress is stagnating

New Zealand businesses need to work with other organisations, especially in their supply chain, if they are to make better progress, according to a Deloitte-led survey.

Greg Hurrell 26 Oct 2022
Sustainable Finance

Harbour's new fund aims to do good and make money

Harbour Asset Management's new sustainable impact fund is the first of its kind in New Zealand, but will be mainstream within five years.

Greg Hurrell 25 Oct 2022
Sustainable Finance

Businesses often keener on sustainability than their customers

Businesses need to first make their products useful, reliable and attractive before their customers will think about sustainability, a market research company says.

Greg Hurrell 24 Oct 2022