Global investors put climate heat on NZ business

Businesspeople in New York wanted to know how you could describe your climate impact. (Image: Unsplash)

Greg Hurrell

No one, certainly not the minister of finance, should be surprised that global investors are taking a hard look at the climate impact of New Zealand's economic activity, a sustainable forum heard last week.Both finance minister Grant Robertson and climate change minister James Shaw attended a one-day State of Sustainable Finance discussion hosted by Toitū Tahua: Centre for Sustainable Finance in Wellington last week. Toitū Tahua chair Bridget Coates said finance was at the heart of the transition to a low-carbon economy. "We...