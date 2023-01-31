Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

Investors not following through with 'net zero' pledges

Investors not following through with 'net zero' pledges
David Lewis is the lead author of an investigation into net zero investment. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
Many of the bold promises from investors to set net-zero targets in 2021 have not been acted on, a follow-up survey has found.Back then, 89% of respondents expressed an intention to explore a net-zero pledge through international frameworks. But there had been only three new pledges and four new net zero targets set since then.The second annual survey from the Aotearoa New Zealand Investor Coalition for Net Zero was released in full last week.The 50 respondents in the survey collectively manage $331 billion in assets, or 73% of the estimated to...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
As New Zealand’s Exchange, NZX is passionate about working with customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.
Public sector

ComCom wants longer rollout of grocery competition rules

Quality wholesale offers from the major chains is the name of the game says Commerce Commission.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Property

Fletcher shares likely oversold: Forsyth Barr

Forsyth Barr's Rohan Koreman-Smit estimates Auckland could still be short 25,000 homes.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Energy

Govt policy driving power shortage

Meridian said regulators could “directly acknowledge” that a “key driver of peak capacity shortage is likely to be government policy”.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Sustainable Finance

Sustainable Finance

Investors still not facing up to climate risk

The NZ Super Fund believes climate change is not being priced into investments.

Greg Hurrell 12 Jan 2023
Sustainable Finance

NZ’s sustainable finance shift slipping behind Australia

Moving a slice of large KiwiSaver provider funds into private companies could help.

Greg Hurrell 22 Dec 2022
Sustainable Finance

New climate reporting standards land

Some 200 organisations have 17 days before the new regime kicks in.

Greg Hurrell 15 Dec 2022
Sustainable Finance

Big gaps between NZX companies' green reporting

A snapshot of NZX companies' readiness for new climate reporting standards.

Greg Hurrell 09 Dec 2022