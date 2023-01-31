Investors not following through with 'net zero' pledges

David Lewis is the lead author of an investigation into net zero investment. (Image: Supplied)

Many of the bold promises from investors to set net-zero targets in 2021 have not been acted on, a follow-up survey has found.Back then, 89% of respondents expressed an intention to explore a net-zero pledge through international frameworks. But there had been only three new pledges and four new net zero targets set since then.The second annual survey from the Aotearoa New Zealand Investor Coalition for Net Zero was released in full last week.The 50 respondents in the survey collectively manage $331 billion in assets, or 73% of the estimated to...