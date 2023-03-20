NZ businesses 'woefully behind' in global sustainability

Sustainable Business Network founder Rachel Brown says most NZ businesses are inherently conservative. (Image: Suppllied)

New Zealand businesses are global sustainability laggards, say three experts in the field who want to see that change fast. The three experts, Gerri Ward, director of climate change and sustainability services for EY NZ who advises the big hitters in business and finance, Rachel Brown, founder and chief executive of the Sustainable Business Network (SBN) providing similar help for NZ's small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and Dawn Baggaley, NZ Post's group sustainability manager, all banded together to talk to BusinessDesk.Woefully...