NZ Green Investment Finance makes $3.5m bet on decarbonising concrete

Kayasand's goal is to reduce carbon emissions from concrete production by up to 20%. (Image: Kayasand)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 25 May 2023
New Zealand Green Investment Finance has taken a $3.5 million equity stake in Waikato company Kayasand, which aims to reduce emissions in part of the concrete manufacturing process.Kayasand expects to open a demonstration sand manufacturing plant in the Waikato in June and already has a plant in Australia. The company plans to operate 40 plants in NZ and Australia by 2030.It has raised a further $1.8m in private investment to make a total of $5.3m. New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) will take up a seat on Kayasand’s board.Kayasa...
Pacific Edge
Markets

Pacific Edge

Revenue was strong, but the company continues to invest for growth, reporting a $27m loss.

Ella Somers 10:30am
Finance

Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result

Tower says it is well-provisioned for two more major events in this financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:25am
Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result
Listed Companies

Storms bite into Savor Group performance

But results reflect strong cashflow on the strength of its new openings.

Brent Melville 10:00am
Storms bite into Savor Group performance

