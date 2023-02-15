Philanthropist Anna Stuck seeds NZ's first dedicated green bond fund

Pathfinder's new green bond fund will focus on projects such as this solar farm in Cambodia. (Image: Pathfinder Asset Management)

When philanthropist Anna Stuck couldn’t find a truly green New Zealand bond to invest in, she decided to create one herself.Pathfinder Asset Management has launched what it describes as NZ’s first dedicated green bond fund, although the company acknowledged others, such as Contact Energy, have issued green bonds.The fund has been seeded with a “substantial” personal investment from Stuck, although the actual figure is confidential. Stuck told BusinessDesk in an email that she had been looking for 100% green glo...