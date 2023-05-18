Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

Singapore VC partnership could open doors for deep-tech startups

Singapore VC partnership could open doors for deep-tech startups
TRIREC partner Michael Lim, left, and Pacific Channel investment manager Ashwath Sundaresan. (Image: Pacific Channel)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 18 May 2023
Deep-tech venture capital fund Pacific Channel has inked a partnership deal with a Singaporean fund it says will help local startups expand beyond NZ.The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with TRIREC in Auckland on May 17.Pacific Channel investment manager Ashwath Sundaresan said TRIREC is a US$100 million Singapore-based venture capital (VC) fund that invests in companies involved in decarbonisation efforts. NZ's investment community isn't big enough to support a local VC fund with that narrow a focus.Pacific Chan...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
As New Zealand’s Exchange, NZX is passionate about working with customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.
The Business of Tech podcast: Inside 2degrees' satellite deal, with Mark Callander
Technology Free

The Business of Tech podcast: Inside 2degrees' satellite deal, with Mark Callander

2degrees' CEO Mark Callander joins to talk Lynk deal and satellite-to-mobile.

Ben Moore 6:00am
Policy

Auckland Council appoints adviser on airport share sale

After stopping an earlier tender process, the council has brought in an Australian firm.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Auckland Council appoints adviser on airport share sale
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Iwi work with Dairy NZ to clean rivers

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 5:00am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Iwi work with Dairy NZ to clean rivers

More Sustainable Finance

The church pension fund and the mining disaster
Sustainable Finance

The church pension fund and the mining disaster

Investor engagement means more than sitting down over tea and biscuits.

Greg Hurrell 16 May 2023
'Impact' funds can and should make money
Sustainable Finance

'Impact' funds can and should make money

Ethical investors have better things to do than gluing themselves to the road.

Greg Hurrell 12 May 2023
Surge in KiwiSaver investments linked to deforestation
Sustainable Finance

Surge in KiwiSaver investments linked to deforestation

A Mindful Money report has called on New Zealanders to take a stand.

Greg Hurrell 10 May 2023
Ground-breaking study shows wealthy tax gap
Economy

Ground-breaking study shows wealthy tax gap

The studies put numbers to what we already knew: wealthy people are rich because of gains in the value of their assets, not what they're paid.

Pattrick Smellie 26 Apr 2023