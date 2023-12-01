Menu
The NZX20's most (and not so) ambitious carbon reduction targets

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a target to reduce direct emissions by two-thirds. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
A look at the top 20 New Zealand stock exchange-listed companies by market cap shows that most have already set targets to reduce emissions and those that haven't say they will do so soon. All of them are subject to NZ’s new mandatory climate disclosure regime that went into force on Jan 1 this year.Targets or no targets, even the largest companies are nearly powerless to reduce some of the biggest emissions sources on their own.While Fletcher Building should get some traction reducing its suppliers’ emissions, Auckland air...
