Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

XRB will soon release final, but temporary, greenhouse gas assurance standards

XRB will soon release final, but temporary, greenhouse gas assurance standards
A first cut on how businesses should measure emissions under the new rules. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
The External Reporting Board expects to release new standards for verifying greenhouse gas emissions in July – but don’t expect them to be set in stone.Large companies and financial institutions are now grappling with new climate-related disclosure rules that require them to provide independent verification, or assurance, for their greenhouse gas emissions from the end of 2024.A draft of the assurance standards was released last December for consultation, and the External Reporting Board (XRB) is working on the final – if some...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
As New Zealand’s Exchange, NZX is passionate about working with customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.
Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b
Primary Sector

Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b

Smelter production hit 334,000 tonnes last year.

Brent Melville 1:55pm
Markets

CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes

The court was told CBL boss Peter Harris was in charge of and participated in all charges.

Victoria Young 12:30pm
CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes
Property

Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes

The worst-affected homeowners by Cyclone Gabrielle will be offered buyouts.

Pattrick Smellie 12:25pm
Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes

More Sustainable Finance

Volatile markets haven't put KiwiSaver customers off ethical investing
Sustainable Finance

Volatile markets haven't put KiwiSaver customers off ethical investing

Human rights violations are the biggest ethical issue for KiwiSaver customers.

Greg Hurrell 26 May 2023
NZ Green Investment Finance makes $3.5m concrete bet
Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance makes $3.5m concrete bet

The crown's green financer buys into concrete and agriculture emissions reductions.

Greg Hurrell 25 May 2023
Singapore partnership could open doors for deep tech
Sustainable Finance

Singapore partnership could open doors for deep tech

NZ startups working on decarbonisation projects may get more funding options.

Greg Hurrell 18 May 2023
The church pension fund and the mining disaster
Sustainable Finance

The church pension fund and the mining disaster

Investor engagement means more than sitting down over tea and biscuits.

Greg Hurrell 16 May 2023