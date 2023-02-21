2degrees accelerates plans to introduce Starlink Business internet service

(Image: BusinessDesk)

2degrees has accelerated plans to introduce satellite internet network Starlink Business into New Zealand following Cyclone Gabrielle. The telco will make 10 enterprise grade devices available to emergency services to help with cyclone recovery efforts and is opening registrations of interest from its business customers.2degrees chief executive Mark Callander said the telco is working to bring additional devices into NZ sooner than planned.“We have been working on introducing Starlink Business to NZ. The devastating recent events hav...