Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

2degrees accelerates plans to introduce Starlink Business internet service

2degrees accelerates plans to introduce Starlink Business internet service
(Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
2degrees has accelerated plans to introduce satellite internet network Starlink Business into New Zealand following Cyclone Gabrielle. The telco will make 10 enterprise grade devices available to emergency services to help with cyclone recovery efforts and is opening registrations of interest from its business customers.2degrees chief executive Mark Callander said the telco is working to bring additional devices into NZ sooner than planned.“We have been working on introducing Starlink Business to NZ. The devastating recent events hav...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Law & Regulation

Legal setback for three councils fighting three waters

High court rules it doesn't have the right to interfere with three waters legislation.

Greg Hurrell 4:22pm
Policy

Hipkins back to basics but light on new policy

The prime minister provided little detail on where his 'policy refocus' is heading.

Ian Llewellyn 4:15pm
Finance

Revenue rises, profit slips in PGG Wrightson's first half

The company reported a net profit of $21.2m for the six-month period to Dec 31.

Riley Kennedy 3:32pm

More Technology

Technology

Telco network repairs at 90% after cyclone

In the past 96 hours, 414 of the 445 knocked-out cell sites have been restored.  

Staff reporters 20 Feb 2023
Technology

Chorus earnings steady despite profit slump

Revenue grew and Ebitda held steady in the face of inflation and a labour squeeze.

Ben Moore 20 Feb 2023
Opinion

Warren Couillault: ChatGPT will give white-collar workers the blues

Automation once spelt the end of the blue-collar worker. The tables have turned.

Warren Couillault 18 Feb 2023
Technology Free

Chorus fibre fix progresses despite 'very complex scenario'

Diggers and helicopters are being deployed to address the faults in the fibre cable north of Gisborne.

Ben Moore 17 Feb 2023