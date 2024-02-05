Menu
2degrees argues it, not One NZ, should buy Dense Air

2degrees argues it, not One NZ, should buy Dense Air
The challenger telco has raised competition fears. (Image: 2degrees)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 05 Feb 2024
One NZ has responded to 2degrees' claims that its acquisition of the spectrum owned by Dense Air would negatively impact the challenger telco’s ability to compete in the market.One NZ applied to the Commerce Commission in November to acquire technology company Dense Air, and the commission quickly released a statement of preliminary issues.2degrees submitted in December on the matter, saying that not only would competition be lessened should One NZ gain access to Dense Air’s spectrum – the frequencies at which it is allowe...
Convention centre woes hammer Fletcher's share price
Markets Market close

Convention centre woes hammer Fletcher's share price

Market recovers after $165m blowout leads to sharp fall. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Property

Fletcher shares tank on $180m writedown

'Cash burn' rate on ICC pegged at $750,000 a day.

Brent Melville 4:13pm
Fletcher shares tank on $180m writedown
Infrastructure

Chorus slashes $200m from fibre investment plan

The 2025-28 total capital expenditure proposal is approximately $1.3 billion.

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Chorus slashes $200m from fibre investment plan

New Zealand needs more winners
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand needs more winners

'NZ is beautiful, but honestly, it feels like if I go there it's gonna suck'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ's newest broadband service is definitely just for techies
Technology

NZ's newest broadband service is definitely just for techies

Quic may be cheaper, but noobs need not apply.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Firms brought in robots. Now they need 'robot wranglers'
Technology

Firms brought in robots. Now they need ‘robot wranglers'

Lost and confused automatons are creating work for humans.

The Wall Street Journal 03 Feb 2024
Warp speed ahead? Not without space licences, says MBIE
Politics

Warp speed ahead? Not without space licences, says MBIE

MBIE doesn't have enough trained people to issue new space launch licences.

Dileepa Fonseka 02 Feb 2024