$6.1 million space centre opens in Canterbury

The new 1 kilometre runway at Kaitorete. (Image: Supplied)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
A new $6.1 million space centre and runway in Canterbury is expected to help create more than 1,300 jobs and up to $2.4 billion in economic benefits over the next 10 years.The Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre and the new sealed runway at Kaitorete, 50 minutes drive from Christchurch, opened on Friday.  The 1-kilometre runway and planned hangar facilities were funded by a $5.4m grant from the government’s Regional Strategic Partnership Fund. Tāwhaki is a joint venture partnership between the holding company Kaitorete (representi...
ANZ Bank more hawkish, now expects two rate hikes
Economy

The bank tips one hike in February and the other in April. 

Rebecca Howard 1:20pm
Primary Sector

Shipping line looking to trim costs in light of global challenges.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Media

The state media group's offer covers about 230 employees — 75% of its workforce.

Daniel Dunkley 11:00am
Economy

Coming up in 2024: India and a WTO round focused on digital tariffs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Technology Free Podcast

Dave Howden has started an AI services company and invited us to follow along.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 08 Feb 2024
Opinion

The new coalition government has difficult decisions to make about R&D spending.

Peter Griffin 08 Feb 2024
Opinion

Why are many of our leaders stuck in a cycle of outdated thinking?

Julia Jones 08 Feb 2024